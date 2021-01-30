A 12-year-old’s mission to help a friend with epilepsy turns into a push for a new law

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brennan Yamaguchi loves everything about baseball. The 12-year-old is a team player on and off the field.
That’s why he’s helping a friend.
“A few years ago she was diagnosed with epilepsy,” he said.
Her condition moved him to try to help everyone in Hawaii who has epilepsy, and it started with baseball.
“I just did some research on it. I thought since I love baseball, and her family loves baseball, to do some baseball games,” he said.
Brennan convinced coaches and other teams in his league to hold “Seizure Awareness” games. He passed out pamphlets showing how to help someone who’s experiencing a seizure.
His parents say his selflessness stems from lessons he learns at Maryknoll School.
“He’s one of those kids that’s very helpful,” Ryan Yamaguchi said. “He likes to help his friends. Actually, he wants to help everybody.”
State Sen. Glenn Wakai met Brennan when his team traveled with Wakai to a baseball tournament in Japan. He eventually heard about Brennan’s epilepsy efforts and got involved.
“He thought we could do a bill, so we did a bill for epilepsy and seizures,” Brennan said.
Wakai calls it “Brennan’s Bill.” He introduced it last year. It calls for businesses to post signs and information in the workplace with instructions on what to do when someone has a seizure.
Brennan testified last year, but his bill was sidelined because of COVID.
Wakai is introducing it again.
“Brennan isn’t even stricken with epilepsy. He just sees that his friends and others could benefit from his good work. From a law-making standpoint, that’s the kind of person that you want to help cultivate, support and nurture,” he said.
Brennan is a sixth-grader. Baseball is his favorite pastime, but making a difference is his passion.
“It just was good to know that what we’re doing is reaching other folks in the community,” Melissa Yamaguchi said of her son.
Brennan hopes a lot of people join his effort.
“It makes me feel good and happy that I’m helping people,” he said.
If you want to follow “Brennan’s Bill” or offer testimony, it’s Senate Bill 936.
