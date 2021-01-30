Rescuers: Woman critically injured crashed into rocks while sledding on Mauna Kea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman remains in critical condition following a sledding accident on the summit of a snow-capped Mauna Kea.
Hawaii County rescue officials say it happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. Crews responded near the 7-mile marker on Maunakea Access Road.
Officials say the 23-year-old woman was critically injured after she crashed into rocks at an unknown rate of speed.
Rangers were able to bring her down to the Hale Pohaku area where a Pohukuloa Training Area Medic took over treatment. The woman was further brought down the mountain and taken to the Hilo Medical Center.
On Saturday, hospital officials said the woman was airlifted to Oahu for further treatment.
The accident on the mountain happened on the first day the road to the summit was reopened. Temperatures on Mauna Kea have remained below freezing all week, leading to snow-covered peaks.
