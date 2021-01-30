Tap water at Hawaii schools to be tested for lead as part of study

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new joint study will test tap water for lead at schools across Hawaii to ensure it’s safe.
Starting next month, the state departments of Education, Health, and Human Services will be testing the water at various schools for the presence of lead.
Organizers call it a preventative measure as state schools have not experienced widespread problems.
The $900,000 project is partially funded by the U.S. EPA.
The testing will continue through the end of the year.
