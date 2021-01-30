HNN Off-Air: Interview with Jennifer Doudna, Nobel Prize-winning scientist from Hilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the first episode of HNN Off-Air, we speak to Dr. Jennifer Doudna, the Hilo High graduate who was a co-recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Doudna talks with HNN about her upbringing on the Big Island and how her gene editing lab shifted its focus to the coronavirus pandemic last year to aid in the global research effort.
HNN Off-Air is Hawaii News Now’s newest podcast and is designed to take you behind the headlines, introducing you to some of the big newsmakers in Hawaii.
You can catch an episode of Off-Air every week wherever you get your podcasts.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.