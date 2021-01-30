Hawaii Strong: Koa craftmasters summon resilience to weather pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As it celebrates 60 years in the islands, Martin & MacArthur is fighting ― just like the koa it uses to create beautiful objects ― to stand the test of time.
“Our furniture is done one at a time,” said Martin & MacArthur President and CEO Michael Tam. “Handcrafted, bench built. It’s not an assembly line and none of the items that we feature in our stores are made on assembly lines either. They’re all made one at a time.”
From bed frames to dining chairs to accessories, each item is made from koa grown on the Big Island.
“Pre-COVID, business was booming,” Tam said.
[This story is part of HNN’s “Hawaii Strong” series, profiling businesses in the islands adapting to the pandemic and its economic fallout. To suggest a profile, send an email to hawaiistrong@hawaiinewsnow.com.]
“We went from two stores to 14 stores in a matter of 10 years and literally, those stores transformed the way we look at koa because not only was koa considered something for furniture or home furnishings, but we created koa to be a lifestyle alternative for innovative personal accessories.”
Martin & MacArthur is a statewide operation, including with stores at several resorts. But, tourism and shutdown restrictions slashed hours, revenue, and 50% of the company’s staff.
The company also had to stop buying from nearly 100 local vendors and artists.
“All of those craftsmen that we employ as well as the craftsmen ... many of them are relying solely on Martin & MacArthur,” Tam said.
Because with 13 stores, our orders for our stores are strong enough that we are keeping these craftsmen busy without them having to go elsewhere to find an outlet to buy their products.”
Since its locations aren’t packed, Martin & MacArthur ramped up its online activity and noticed visitors are finding them.
E-commerce business has seen a 50 to 60% jump, with sales coming from around the world.
“Places like Sydney, Brisbane, and of course, Tokyo,” Tam said. “Places where people can’t come to Hawaii now from, but they’re still interested in buying. The whole idea is that we can spread the idea or the feeling of living well and living elegantly in Hawaii without people having to visit here.”
Every piece of koa has its own story and it takes decades before a tree can even make its way to a workshop. The wood also carries a distinct identity ― one that Martin & MacArthur was built on.
“We always say that our koa furniture is the items that families live around ― dining tables or beds or entry tables,” Tam said. “We want people to have memories with our koa and that koa has to be something resilient and strong and beautiful that’s gonna last lifetimes and that’s what it’s all about.”
