Gunman who killed doctor in Texas hostage situation had troubled history in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A gunman who held several people hostage before killing himself and a respected physician at a Texas medical center this week had a stormy legal past in Hawaii.
Bharat Narumanchi, who was also a medical doctor, was prosecuted for family violence in the islands.
He was also banned from submitting court filings because he abused the state’s legal system.
In 2014, Narumanchi was declared a vexatious litigant by a Honolulu judge after making false and racist claims. The court barred him from filing any new family court cases, including complaints, lawsuits, claims, cross-claims, counterclaims and third party claims.
Narumanchi had filed multiple temporary restraining orders against his ex-wife and others. In one case, he claimed Japanese-American attorneys and judges conspired against him
“A vexatious litigant is a very specific term that’s rarely applied,” said attorney David Hayakawa, who represented one of Narumanchi’s targets from a temporary restraining order. “It’s for those, out of control people who file a bunch of ridiculous lawsuits or repetitive lawsuits, harassing lawsuits.”
Attorney Michael Green said it’s especially rare to label a TRO petitioner a vexatious litigant because TROs are designed to protect the person requesting one.
“You don’t see it much in our system but when it happens, I can tell you, there’s a reason for it, the litigant is way, way overboard,” Green said.
He added it’s done when the court believes the filings are being used by the petitioner to harass someone.
Narumanchi did his residency at Tripler Army Medical Center while his ex-wife, also a medical doctor, worked at the center.
He was prosecuted for domestic violence in 2012, but the trial ended with a dismissal on a technicality.
On Tuesday, Narumanchi entered a medical center in Austin, Texas and held people inside hostage for several hours. He killed a pediatrician who worked there and then killed himself.
Media reports said he had failed to get a volunteer job at the facility and law enforcement in Texas said he had terminal cancer.
Hawaii News Now did reach out to several of Narumanchi’s Hawaii attorneys, who declined comment.
