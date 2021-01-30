Forecast: Trade wind weather pattern through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather is expected into early next week, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nights and mornings. The trade winds will weaken and shift to southerlies Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will move from west to east, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms starting Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Cooler and drier weather with northerly winds will follow the front.
At the beach, wave heights on east facing shores has fallen below high surf advisory levels as the trade winds decline. North and west shores have a moderate swell that will peak Saturday at 7 to 10 feet for north shores. The next large northwest swell is expected the middle of next week. South shores will have just small background swells. For mariners, the small craft advisory continues through Saturday for all coastal waters due to high winds and seas.
