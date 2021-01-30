FBI seeks help finding vandals who damaged Kakuku wind farm 2 years ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI needs help finding vandals who damaged a controversial wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore in 2019.
Nearly two years later, there are still no arrests.
Now there is a renewed call for the public’s help.
“We need their help. We need to solve this crime and bring these criminals to justice,” said FBI Special Agent Jason White.
Back in 2019, dozens of protesters were arrested in an effort to stop the transport of windmill parts to Kahuku.
Law enforcement officials said someone used a chainsaw to chop down a power pole forcing it to fall across the road blocking the convoy.
They also said someone used a blow torch to bust the bolts on the windmill foundation.
These crimes fall under federal jurisdiction because it involves the destruction of an energy facility.
“They’re looking at up to 20 years in prison,” said White.
White is hoping this reminder will bring someone forward with more information.
Construction of the controversial AES Na Pua Makani wind project was completed in December.
“After years of careful planning, community engagement, and construction, AES Na Pua Makani wind project is now safely generating affordable, renewable energy for Hawaiian Electric to power up to 16,000 homes across Oahu,” said Sandra Larsen, Hawaii Market Business Leader with the AES Corporation.
Opponents of the project say the turbines are too large and too close to homes.
“There are people who endure a shadow flicker, which means the turbine blades go between the sun and their house has these flickers of shadow and it’s terrible to expect people to have to live with that,” said State Senator for the district Gil Riviere.
“The health issues that it proposes is really unknown. So, we just feel like guinea pigs in our community,” said Kahuku resident Sena Fonoimoana.
Senator Riviere is proposing laws that would keep future windmills farther away from communities and regulate the disposal of windmill parts.
In addition, Riviere said there are two lawsuits challenging the impacts on endangered species and where the legality of where the turbines are located.
