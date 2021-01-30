Attempted murder investigation opened after early morning Chinatown shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a man for apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
Honolulu police say an attempted murder case has been opened.
The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. along River Street in Chinatown.
EMS says the patient, a 39-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and arm. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
It’s unknown who is responsible for shooting the man or what led to it, but EMS said no other injuries were reported.
No suspects have been identified or arrested as of Saturday.
