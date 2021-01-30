Neighbors rush to rescue 3 people after car slams into a Kalihi home overnight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash overnight in Kalihi left three people injured and severely damaged a home close to the freeway.
Emergency crews were called out to the home along Farr Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police sources say a man in his 20s was behind the wheel of a vehicle heading south on the Kalihi Street overpass heading toward the eastbound on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway when he lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit a retaining wall and plunged 35 feet into a home below.
Shook by the sound of the crash, neighbors stepped out of their homes to see where the loud noise came from.
But the Malang siblings did more than just watch and tried to help the people trapped inside the vehicle.
“Because how the car was, it crashed from the passenger side so the four tires are facing the wall so there was only one way coming out, their car was pretty small too,” said Malang. “So my younger brother held the door while I was trying to yank the two guys to get out and one of his legs was a little bit stuck but we got him out.”
EMS treated two men in their 20s who were inside the car for injuries. They were hospitalized in serious condition. A woman in her 70s who was inside the home was treated for minor injuries. She was last listed in stable condition.
Honolulu police haven’t yet released official details on the crash, but a source says speed and alcohol appeared to be contributing factors.
Lanes of the on-ramp were shut down for several hours for the investigation.
Neighbors says drivers often speed on the Kalihi Street on-ramp and hopes preventative measures will be implemented to protect their safety.
“And so the turn it’s like a smooth turn, it’s like a half moon and only if you’re speeding, then you could crash,” said Shiloh Caneso-Cabasan of Kalihi.
“A lot of people always speed down and if they were to come over to our side, then yes, we would have a lot of things happening,” said Malang.
The late night crash is spurring action from State Representative Sonny Ganaden who represents Kalihi Kai.
“I understand how if somebody’s speeding or not paying attention or violating the law in some way, tragedy could happen,” said Ganaden. “But we’re just going to check in with folks and especially the Department of Transportation and make sure that all will be done so that this doesn’t happen again in the future.”
