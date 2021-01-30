Boy rescued from rain-swollen canal gets to personally thank the man who saved him

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The quick-thinking tow truck driver who rescued a 10-year-old boy earlier this week from a rain-swollen canal was honored at Honolulu Hale on Friday.
On Monday, Vince Southon saw the boy in distress in the water and jumped into action, pulling him to safety with a lasso. He then called 911, but left before anyone could thank him.
On Monday afternoon, the city ― and a grateful little boy ― changed that.
“Thank you for helping me and pulling me out of the canal as quick as you can,” 10-year-old Timothy Phillip told Southon.
First responders said the incident could have easily turned out differently.
“The longer someone’s in this type of condition in the water, the possibility of the outcome is not that great,” said Kenneth Faria, of Emergency Medical Services.
“So we were happy that he was rescued right away.”
A second boy who was also swept into the water managed to get himself out on his own.
Neither was seriously hurt.
That day, little Timothy also lost his skateboard in the rushing water. EMS is buying him a new one and a helmet, too ― so he’s always safe.
