White House begins releasing weekly COVID-19 profiles for states

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, the White House is publicly releasing state profiles on COVID-19 activity.
The latest report for Hawaii highlights some areas of concern, including hospitals reporting shortages of supplies and cases among staff members at skilled nursing facilities.
The profile also spotlighted some bright spots, including a decline in cases week over week.
Last week, the state had a COVID rate of 53 cases per 100,000. Nationwide, the figure is 381.
