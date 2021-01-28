Trades still breezy as showers from old cold fronts hitch a ride

Trade winds are still strong and gusty but are starting to back off a bit. The overall wind trend will be downward, but it will still be breezy for much of the weekend. A band of clouds from an old cold front will bring more showers overnight into Friday morning, with showers decreasing for most areas by afternoon. Another cloud band will move through and bring another round of increased showers again Saturday night.
Trade winds will start shifting from the southeast and south early next week ahead of a cold front that is forecast to move down the islands from the northwest late Tuesday night and Wednesday. There’s the potential for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms, but that could still change has we get closer to that time frame.
The strong trade winds are keeping a small craft advisory up for all coastal waters through Saturday morning. In surf, a new moderate northwest swell will boost surf starting late Friday, peaking Friday night into Saturday before lowering Sunday. A high surf advisory will remain up overnight for east-facing shores, while the out-of-season south swell will decline, with only small background swells into early next week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.