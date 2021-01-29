This teacher and his students have a dream: Open a drive-in cinema in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Campbell High School math teacher Wesley Adkins preaches and teaches problem-based learning.
He links his assignments to hands-on experience, like his latest lesson.
“This project is really designed to be interdisciplinary to bring kids from all different academies together,” he said.
The project: A drive-in cinema. Adkins and a bunch of Campbell kids are designing one for Ewa Beach.
“This theater is a way for students to explore everything about the world academically,” he said.
The students say a drive-in will add a lot to their hometown.
“This drive-in is going to help bring our community together, safely of course,” student Lucas Roberts said.
Adkins is a movie buff. He pitched his idea to Farmers Insurance and was awarded $25,000 from its Education Innovation Teacher Challenge. The money paid for equipment.
“We kind of ran through that money really quickly, with just purchasing our screen, visual laser projector, FM transmitter for sound,” Adkins said.
“We’re pretty much getting our community together and just trying something new as students,” student Serena Estrada said.
Work on the drive-in has crept into other classes like writing, engineering and art. Some students are designing movie props to advertise films they plan to show, while others are working on infrastructure.
“We do plan on taking bottled bricks, stuffing them with other non-organic waste, and then using those like-bricks to create snack shacks,” Adkins said.
“We’re trying to connect with some food companies to see if they can help provide food for everyone at the movie theater, and we’re also developing a website,” student Jarren Paino said.
Adkins started talking about the cinema idea before COVID hit. Now with social distancing, it really makes sense.
“We all have a passion and something that’s driving us to keep with the theater. We’re all really interested in it so that makes it worthwhile,” said student Sienna Ebert.
Adkins hopes the Ewa Beach Drive-In debuts in the summer in an open space on campus.
“We want to give the students here in Ewa Beach something to be proud of.” he said.
