Still waiting for unemployment benefits, many of Hawaii’s jobless face more delays

“I don’t want to give claimants false hope and tell them to go one path and then we don’t get an extension of PEUC, but those who are forgoing, the EB (extended benefits) are really losing out on weeks upfront. Those are what we call gap weeks, they’re choosing not to be paid for those gap weeks. There’s no recovery for those gap weeks. They won’t be paid upfront and they won’t make up in back end.”