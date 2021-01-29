Still waiting for unemployment benefits, many of Hawaii’s jobless face more delays

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal extension for unemployment benefits has caused serious delays for many of Hawaii’s jobless.
People like Charlie Sebert — who was wine director for a resort on Maui but has been out of work since March of last year — have been waiting on the second Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extension after exhausting his original state unemployment benefits, and the first round of the federal PEUC program.
“We were told a few weeks ago it was going to be up and running in a week or two and that was at least three, three-and-a-half weeks ago. We have bills coming up in a few days here. It’s definitely frustrating not knowing where you’re sitting with everything,” said Sebert.
The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations did have to end the PEUC program officially on Dec. 26. Then, former President Donald Trump signed off on the extension on Dec. 28. The department had to bring it back online — a process that’s taking longer than expected to implement, leaving many claimants without payments.
“We have rent coming up right now and it’s definitely don’t have it in my account. This month we were basically playing which bills to pay and which ones not to pay just so we can have some money to survive and this month was my phone,” added Sebert.
Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, was not able to provide a definitive timeline for when the PEUC extension would be brought online.
“We wish we had a more ideal process and those programs that have coming out of Congress were much simpler to process and to implement,” said Eustaquio. “We know people are hurting. We’re not oblivious to that. We see the emails every single day, thousands of them, constant emails, people constantly emailing over and over again because the issue still has not yet been completed.”
The director said claimants who opted to wait for the PEUC extension will have another opportunity to change their minds and take the EB or Extended Benefits program, which can be processed much more quickly (often in 2 business days).
Those claimants should get an email Sunday that will allow them make that decision.
“Those individuals that choose not to have EB and want to wait for PEUC, they might be paid even after all of the regular 11-week extended PEUC claimants get paid,” said Eustaquio, noting that everyone’s situation is different.
Eustaquio warns that those who choose to wait on the PEUC and forgo the EB program may have gap weeks with no payments.
“I don’t want to give claimants false hope and tell them to go one path and then we don’t get an extension of PEUC, but those who are forgoing, the EB (extended benefits) are really losing out on weeks upfront. Those are what we call gap weeks, they’re choosing not to be paid for those gap weeks. There’s no recovery for those gap weeks. They won’t be paid upfront and they won’t make up in back end.”
For many claimants, what’s most frustrating in all of this is that when they call in to try and get advice or have someone walk them through what decision would be best for them, they are still having a lot of trouble getting through to anyone.
Last week, Hawaii News Now reported that the contract with the mainland call center that was brought online last October is ending at the end of this January.
DLIR is confident that the launch of another new call center on Oahu will be good enough to replace it. Right now, there are 55 trained agents at that call center with a plan to bring on another 45 for a total of 100.
The department still has contracted mainland adjudicators (those who handle more difficult issues) through mid-March with a plan to bring on 67 more local adjudicators here in Hawaii. They should start mid-February.
