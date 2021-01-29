Netflix star Kea Peahu’s journey from Kapolei to Hollywood

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kea Peahu’s come a long way since her big break on the Ellen DeGeneres show.
She was just 8 years old when video of her dance performance went viral. Fast forward to today, the 13-year-old former Kapolei native is the star of Netflix’s “Finding Ohana.”
“Finding Ohana is just like the Goonies, but there’s a Hawaiian twist to it,” said Peahu.
The movie is filmed in the islands. Kea says it was nice to be back home.
“I miss our family because all of our family is down there and for me it’s also the beaches because it’s just not the same here,” said Peahu.
Kea was 7 when she and her mom Sanoi left Oahu. Now, her ‘ohana lives in Ontario, California.
“We kind of moved out here without like any expectation whatsoever. She did an audition for an acting gig and she did really well,” said Sanoi Peahu.
Today, Kea is a child celebrity with a huge following, and she’s living her dream. She and her team “The Lab” won NBC’s The World of Dance and she was invited to tour with Jennifer Lopez as her back up dancer.
“It took me a few moments to realize that I’m actually hugging her and looking at her and asking myself, wow is this her?”
As for keiki who have big dreams, Kea says if she can do it, they can too.
“Never give up. Never give up on yourself even if it gets hard. Everything happens for a reason, so everything will lead you up to where you want to get.”
