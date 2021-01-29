Honolulu eatery told to close after repeated violations of state’s mask order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Downtown Honolulu restaurant has been told to close because of repeated violations of the state’s mask order.
State Department of Health officials were first alerted last Wednesday that workers at the Doner Shack on South Pauahi Street were not wearing masks.
Follow-up inspections this week confirmed the report and the restaurant was ordered to shut down.
It will not be allowed to reopen until the workers demonstrate compliance in a follow-up inspection.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.