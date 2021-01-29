116 new COVID-19 infections logged statewide; no new deaths

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health officials reported no new COVID-19 fatalities Saturday. The state’s death toll remains at 407.
However there were still triple-digit cases reported, 116 in all: 82 on Oahu, 19 on Maui, eight on Hawaii Island and one on Kauai.
The new infections push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 25,771.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,456 cases in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, Hawaii Pacific Health says they’ve completed nearly 32,000 vaccinations in total, with almost 19,000 of those doses being administered at their Pier 2 vaccination center.
Over at the Queen’s vaccination center at the Blaisdell, a total of 31,050 people have been vaccinated so far.
The state is currently offering vaccinations to people in the phase 1a and 1b categories, as well as Kupuna 75 years and older. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 20,864 total cases
- 1,473 required hospitalization
- 1,098 cases in the last 14 days
- 325 deaths
- 2,151 total cases
- 95 required hospitalization
- 89 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,726 total cases
- 98 required hospitalization
- 307 cases in the last 14 days
- 25 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 178 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 720 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.