Forecast: Typical trade wind weather through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trades in place through the weekend. An old front will bring an increase in showers to the islands, with a more typical trade wind pattern featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover returning Friday night and holding through the weekend. The trades will diminish and shift southerly early next week in advance of a cold front. Fairly dry conditions should prevail on Monday. Rain chances will then be on the increase particularly over the western islands in advance of the cold front Monday night and Tuesday. The cold front is expected to bring a widespread rainfall event to the state Tuesday night through Wednesday night, before possibly hanging up over the eastern end of the state on Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves through the area, with cooler conditions expected in its wake.