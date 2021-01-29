Forecast: Cloud bands bringing more showers on the breezy trades

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are still strong and gusty but are starting to back off a bit. The overall wind trend will be downward, but it will still be breezy for much of the weekend. A band of clouds from an old cold front will bring more showers overnight into Friday morning, with showers decreasing for most areas by afternoon. Another cloud band will move through and bring another round of increased showers again Saturday night.