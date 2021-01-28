State investigating 2 COVID clusters identified at Maui hotels

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state said it is investigating two clusters of COVID-19 at hotels in Maui County and believes improper mask usage and other problems may be to blame.
The two clusters are linked to at least nine cases of COVID-19.
Officials did not name the hotels, but said all the cases are among hotel employees. Workers who contracted COVID included members of the housekeeping staff and concierge.
The cases were highlighted in the state’s latest cluster report.
The state Health Department said they are a concern because hotel staff have contact with travelers from around the world, including from places that may be experiencing COVID outbreaks.
The risk factors for transmission that were identified included insufficient spacing in lunchrooms, improper mask usage, and inadequate safety measures when cleaning rooms.
The state is also investigating a number of other clusters, including:
- Two at Oahu restaurants linked to at least 31 infections
- One at an Oahu residential facility in which 13 people tested positive
- And two at Maui food suppliers that accounted for 18 cases
To read the state’s full cluster report, click here.
