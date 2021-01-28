Pakistan court orders accused in Daniel Pearl’s death freed

A lawyer for Sheikh said the court also ordered the release of three other Pakistanis who had been sentenced to life in prison for their part in Pearl’s kidnapping and death. The three — Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib — all played lesser roles, such as providing a laptop or internet access to send pictures of Pearl, with a gun to his head, with demands that all prisoners at the U.S. prison in Guantanamo Bay prison be released. Yet at the original trial all four were charged with the same crimes.