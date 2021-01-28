Meet the 13-year-old who conquered Jaws during a record swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Haiku native Steve Roberson is just 13.
But after surfing at Jaws earlier this month during a swell that brought 50-foot faces, he has memories to last a lifetime.
“It wasn’t that big in the morning,” said Roberson. “It was probably like 15-to-20 feet and then every set just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger until it was the biggest it’s been in 10 years.”
Since Roberson isn’t fazed by 15- to 20-foot waves, he was waiting for Peahi to deliver something massive. After being in the water for a few hours, he got a lift from one of his mentors, Makua Rothman, who had just caught a record-wave shortly before.
“Makua came and he was like, ‘Come on boy, let’s do this, I’m gonna whip you into a couple bombs. Have a 100% confidence in me and you,’” Roberson said.
“And then, I jumped on the rope with him and he towed me into the biggest waves I’ve ever caught. There’s this anxiety through the roof.
“You’re so nervous, but then you kind of just have to take it all in and enjoy the ride.”
Meanwhile, his dad and pro surfer, Kaleo Roberson, was dealing with his own nerves.
“I was pretty much panicking, couldn’t catch my breath, anxiety ― all of the above,” Roberson said.
“I just look up and here he comes on this monster of a wave. He just aces it all the way and I’m like, ‘that’s my boy!’”
Steve Roberson’s monster rides are only the latest heart-racing ocean adventure for the Roberson ohana. Back in 2014, his dad fought off a 14-foot tiger shark while surfing at Maalaea.
“I proceeded to grab my board and I think I hit it twice, swung my board at it and just screamed cause at that point it was either it’s going to kill me or it’s going to eat my family,” said Kaleo Roberson, in an interview with Hawaii News Now after the encounter in October 2014.
From fear to pure elation, the Robersons have experienced it all in the water.
Steve Roberson already can’t wait for the next giant swell ― and ride into a pro career.
“Just knowing that all these other guys that are the best out there started when they were like 16 and older, so it kind of gives me so much confidence that I started when I was 10,” he said.
