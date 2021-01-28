Man charged with arson after a string of firebomb attacks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A string of firebomb attacks across Waianae has ended with a 34-year-old man being charged with arson.
Travis Kepoo is facing two arson count.
However, Waianae residents say fires were set to at least six separate buildings in four days. Honolulu police said investigations into other fires are continuing.
No one was seriously injured in the incidents. But there were a number of close calls.
“I was asleep in my bedroom next door. I heard a loud boom, loud noise,” John McQuown said.
Surveillance video from John McQuown’s home off Farrington Highway shows a man throwing an explosive through his son’s bedroom window Sunday afternoon.
“Luckily my son moved out about six months ago,” said McQuown. “His bed would have been right here, would have landed right on his bed. So, we are very lucky.”
About an hour after that and about a half a mile down the road, surveillance video at Waimaha Housing Complex captured a man rolling up on a bicycle and instructing another man to move out of the way.
The man on the bike lights an object on fire and throws it at the building. However, the explosive doesn’t go through the window. So he picks it back up and tries again. In the meantime, he appears to partly catch on fire.
Other arson investigations include a Molotov cocktail that was launched into HI Royalty Records in Waianae Mall on Friday, one at Pokai Bay Cabanas on Sunday, and a fire inside a home on Moelima Street also on Sunday.
On Monday, Honolulu police found starting a fire in a stairwell at the Waimaha Sunflower Housing complex at around 11 a.m.
Kepoo was arrested and charged with arson and attempted arson for two separate incidents.
Both McQuown and the owner of HI Royalty Records are relieved an arrest has been made but believe more arsonists could be out there.
“I feel like there are more people,” McQuown said. “It’s kind of hard for one guy to do all that in that time frame.”
“I don’t think this is all just one person. I think it’s a coordinated aspect,” said Megale Cole.
McQuown and Cole both said they don’t know Kepoo.
HPD has not released a motive. If you have any information on additional arsonists, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
