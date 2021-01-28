Forecast: Breezy winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep breezy trades in place through Saturday, with a slight easing in the trade wind speeds expected on Sunday. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time. An old front will likely bring an increase in showers to the islands on Friday however. The trades will diminish and shift southerly early next week in advance of a cold front. The cold front is expected to bring a more widespread rainfall event Tuesday through Wednesday of next week, with cooler and breezy conditions behind the front.
Large surf along east facing shores will continue through Friday morning. The current small northwest swell will continue to hold through Thursday with a slight reinforcing bump Thursday night. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell will spread across the area late Friday, and continue through Saturday night. The current small out-of-season southwest swell will slowly drop tonight through Friday morning.
