Episode 46: Finding ‘Ohana with Actress Kea Peahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kea Peahu, the star of the new Netflix movie Finding ‘Ohana, joins us on the ‘Muthaship’ this week, along with her mom Sanoi!
Since leaving Oahu for acting and dancing jobs at the age of 7, it’s been quite a ride for the former Kapolei native. From winning “World of Dance” to touring with Jennifer Lopez as a back-up dancer, the 13-year-old takes us on her journey to Hollywood.
But there were challenges along the way, including dealing with homesickness, juggling work and school, and ― at least for for mom, Sanoi ― keeping the family safe, grounded and grateful.
