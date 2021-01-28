2 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported; 100 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 406.
Both of the new deaths were on Oahu. One was a man between 70 and 79 who had been hospitalized. The second was a woman between 90 and 99. She had also been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, there were 100 new cases reported, pushing the statewide total to 25,541.
Of the new infections, 65 were on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and seven on the Big Island. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The new infections push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 25,442. In the last 14 days, there have been 1,539 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 20,707 total cases
- 1,474 required hospitalization
- 1,134 cases in the last 14 days
- 324 deaths
- 2,139 total cases
- 95 required hospitalization
- 89 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,682 total cases
- 98 required hospitalization
- 308 cases in the last 14 days
- 25 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 178 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 7 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 703 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
