A day after floodwaters flowed into homes, residents in Wailupe begin long clean-up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wailupe got walloped during Tuesday’s flash flooding.
As the waters rose, first-time homeowner Kama Downey-Jovanovich immediately took to Instagram to document what he was seeing: Brown floodwaters rushing into this house, knee high.
“The best part. My backyard is pretty flooded and then I go down into the holy (expletive) Oh my God. Oh my God,” shouted Downey-Jovanovich.
He says it rained hard for 45 minutes and it took just 10 minutes for the water to go from splashing in his home to becoming a full-blown flood.
Manhole covers popped off so Downey took his stand up board to go see them.
“I’m on my stand up paddle board. It’s gnarly out there,” he said.
On Tuesday, Wailupe was still a wet mess with flooded roads. The downstairs of Downey’s home is a complete loss after Mother Nature and indoor plumbing went head to head.
“The water went as high as the toilet. It’s kinda funny so the water would go into the toilet and start draining and start flushing by itself,” he said.
While he has a lot of clean up and repair work ahead, Downey says he didn’t lose anything significant.
