UH basketball coaches to wear sneakers this week to support Coaches vs. Cancer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is set to take on UC Irvine this weekend in Manoa, with the coaching staff wearing some new swag for a good cause.
This week is “Suits and Sneakers” week, an initiative started by Coaches vs. Cancer to unite basketball coaches across the country for a common cause — saving lives from cancer.
“It’s bigger than just this one weekend, but it is the weekend where every coach in the country gets together, we rarely wear suits anyway, but a lot of guys wear suits and the sneakers with their suits.” Coach Eran Ganot told reporters. “We’ll wear sneakers with our aloha attire, I think this year they’re also giving us “Coaches vs. Cancer’' masks to wear.”
The ‘Bows coaching staff will don sneakers and specially designed masks for their two-game series against the Anteaters.
Coach Ganot has been at the forefront of this initiative, being a member of the Coaches vs. Cancer Council member since 2017.
“It’s always about number one, raising awareness for an unbelievable cause, obviously raising money for an unbelievable cause.” Coach Ganot said. “I’ve always said that there’s nothing better than being a part of a team, you can tell how much pride we have in representing the “H” and certainly representing Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society, so i’m looking forward to it and i’m looking forward to bringing awareness to, as we all know, an unbelievable cause.”
Since 1993, the National Association of Basketball Coaches — which formed Coaches vs. Cancer — has raised over $135 million for the American Cancer Society, with UH specifically raising funds for the Honolulu Hope Lodge.
Catch the sneakers and masks this weekend as the Rainbow Warriors take on the Anteaters on Friday and Saturday in Manoa — both games tip off at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.