UH basketball coaches to wear sneakers this week to support Coaches vs. Cancer

“It’s always about number one, raising awareness for an unbelievable cause, obviously raising money for an unbelievable cause.” Coach Ganot said. “I’ve always said that there’s nothing better than being a part of a team, you can tell how much pride we have in representing the “H” and certainly representing Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society, so i’m looking forward to it and i’m looking forward to bringing awareness to, as we all know, an unbelievable cause.”