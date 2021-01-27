Pollution settlement reached between EPA, Keehi Marine Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Keehi Marine Center over storm water pollution violations.
The EPA says the marine center allegedly discharged harmful contaminants into Keehi Lagoon.
The center has agreed to pay nearly $128,000 for the violations.
They also agreed to maintain preventative measures to reduce the output of pollutants like lead, zinc, and copper through storm water runoff.
“Boatyard facilities that conduct maintenance and repair must have adequate stormwater pollution controls,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Amy Miller. “This order will help prevent pollution from reaching Keehi Lagoon and Māmala Bay, protecting fragile coastal ecosystems.”
The settlement comes after violations were discovered late last year.
Some of the improvements made at the center include a pollution control plan, resurfacing of the 1.3-acre boatyard, along with a storm water treatment system.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.