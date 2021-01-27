Island artist paints tribute to Kobe Bryant with a street mural in Los Angeles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like so many basketball fans around the globe, Tehrell Porter was a big supporter of Kobe Bryant.
“My top two players were Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant,” he said.
Imagine the excitement the Hawaii street artist felt when he got the go-ahead to paint a giant mural of the Lakers legend in Los Angeles.
“I always wanted to paint in L.A.,” he said.
Porter is in the City of Angels, working on his art piece that spans three streets from South Broadway to Venice Boulevard. He calls his mural “Mamba Business.”
“I want the mural to really capture and project out this energy of family and Mamba mentality,” he said.
Porter included images of Bryant’s wife, daughters and parents in his mural. And there’s a tribute to Kobe’s friendship with Michael Jordan.
Porter is halfway through, and he’s experiencing firsthand how much the city loves Bryant. When he’s working, cars honk their horns.
“Some people come up to me in tears. Some of them are just thanking me,” he said.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others died in a helicopter crash a year ago Tuesday.
Since the tragedy, artists worldwide have painted pieces honoring Kobe. You can see many of them on the website KobeMural.com and on Instagram at @KobeMural.
Website creator Mike Asner said Porter’s painting is different.
“It’s dedicated to the entire Bryant family, and it includes images of the family that I haven’t seen anyone else do, which is really cool for him,” he said.
Porter was commissioned to do the Kobe art by the website Beautify Earth, an organization that matches artists with mural opportunities.
This is his first trip to L.A.
“There’s so many talented artists out here,” he said.
Hawaii News Now first met Porter in 2019 when he was working on a large mural in Kakaako that shows the area’s history. He worked late into the night on that piece. He’s doing the same for the Kobe painting. One day he worked 23 hours non-stop. And he’s developing new techniques.
“The whole study of Kobe Bryant has really pushed me to become a better version of myself,” he said.
Porter believes he was meant to paint the mural. When he was getting started on it a butterfly suddenly landed on his airbrush. He said that was a sign.
“My friend gives me a magazine and I look at the back of the magazine, and Kobe Bryant has butterfly tattoos on his shoulder. His right shoulder,” he said.
Porter started his “Mamba Business” mural in mid-October. He plans to be finished in February.
