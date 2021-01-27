Hawaii ‘Proud Boy,’ charged in Capitol riot, hires D.C. based lawyer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Proud Boys founder Nick Ochs has hired a new lawyer based out of Washington D.C.
Edward MacMahon will represent Ochs in court as he defends himself against a charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building.
Earlier this month, Ochs was seen among the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He tweeted pictures of himself inside the building during the deadly attack, even sharing a photo of him standing next to a carving in a door that said “murder the media.”
Ochs, who earned his journalism degree from UH Manoa, claimed he was there covering the riot for journalistic purposes. His previous lawyer argued Ochs was exercising his free speech rights by being there.
Ochs is currently not allowed to leave Oahu except to attend court hearings in Washington, D.C.
His twitter account has also been suspended.
