Forecast: Stable trade wind conditions moving in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The flood risk has diminished over the state as a disturbance to the west of the state weakens and moves further away. The deep moisture brought in by that disturbance will be pushed out of our neighborhood by breezy trade winds.
The flash flood watch has been canceled, along with the winter storm warning that was posted for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.
Increasingly stable conditions will spread over the state Wednesday, with showers mainly for the usual windward and mauka areas. We could get a few more windward showers Friday as a band of clouds moves through the state, but we’re not expecting any downpours.
Longer term, trade winds will probably shift to the south or southeast Monday as a front approaches. The front may move over the islands Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.
At the beach, the high surf advisory continues for most east-facing shores due to a rough and choppy trade wind swell. South shores are trending upward a bit for the next few days thanks to an out-of-season swell. North and east shore surf could get a boost on Thursday from another storm off the California coast. There’s a set of WNW to NW swells Thursday night, with surf peaking just below advisory levels.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters due to high winds and seas.
