Forecast: Breezy winds continue with drier conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place through Friday, with a slight decrease in the trade wind speeds expected over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time. An old front may bring an increase in showers to the islands on Friday however. The trades will diminish and shift southerly early next week in advance of a cold front, with a more widespread rainfall event possible Tuesday into the middle of next week if the front moves into the area.
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) also remains in effect for exposed east facing shores through early Thursday morning. This HSA may also be extended into Friday due to continued strong trade winds. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell will likely spread across the area late Friday, and continue through Saturday night. This northwest swell will slowly lower from Sunday into the first half of next week. A small, short-period north-northeast swell is also expected to arrive in the islands Thursday, and will likely continue through the weekend. This overlapping north-northeast swell should diminish by Monday night. A small out-of-season swell from the Tasman Sea may cause a slight increase in surf along south facing shores on Wednesday
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.