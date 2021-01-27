Forecast: Breezy winds continue with drier conditions

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) also remains in effect for exposed east facing shores through early Thursday morning. This HSA may also be extended into Friday due to continued strong trade winds. A new moderate, long-period northwest swell will likely spread across the area late Friday, and continue through Saturday night. This northwest swell will slowly lower from Sunday into the first half of next week. A small, short-period north-northeast swell is also expected to arrive in the islands Thursday, and will likely continue through the weekend. This overlapping north-northeast swell should diminish by Monday night. A small out-of-season swell from the Tasman Sea may cause a slight increase in surf along south facing shores on Wednesday