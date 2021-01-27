Endangered plants from Malaysia intercepted in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in Honolulu intercepted a package of endangered plants.
The package came from Malaysia and officials say it contained nine Nepenthes species carnivorous plants, along with a seed pod wrapped in foil.
Endangered plants require special permits and documentation for import into the U.S. Officials the package did not have any certification allowing this shipment was permitted. They also added that international shipping of endangered plants is regulated by an international agreement that ensures trade does not threaten their survival.
“CBP works closely with our international partners to curtail the illegal trade of protected and endangered species,“ said Richard Di Nucci, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Francisco.
The plants are indigenous to Malaysia and Greater Asia.
Because of the packing, officials believe the plants were sent with the intent to be replanted on U.S. soil.
The plants have since been turned over the U.S. Department of Agriculture for final disposition.
