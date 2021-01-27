‘Bows basketball returns home for two-game series with UC Irvine this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team returns home this weekend for a two-game series against Big West conference leader UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The ‘Bows are coming off of a two-game road split against Cal State Fullerton, snapping a four-game losing streak last Saturday with a 76-53 victory over the Titans.
Players like center Mate Colina look to use last Saturday’s victory as a spring board into their big match up with the Anteaters.
“I think we can definitely build off of the last game with the momentum, that was a great feeling in the locker room after because that was really like the first game that we all connected, I know that it was fun playing and i’m sure it was fun for the fans to watch as well.” Colina told reporters. “The biggest thing is just trying to emulate and do the same thing, I don’t think that was, by far not our best, so hopefully this week we can get better and the main thing is that we peak at the right time of the year.”
Going into this weekend, UH will have to overcome a league leading Anteater squad that has scored a team total of 920 points on the season — UH’s last win over UCI came in 2018 in California.
Consistency will be the key for the ‘Bows, according to head coach Eran Ganot, who says his team will need to put together a complete game this weekend.
“In each of our games we’ve shown flashes, but that’s not going to get it done, we’ve got to get to 40-minute consistent efforts and again we now have 6 division I games under our belts, I think were further along we needed the experience both good and bad.” Coach said. “Now they have something they can look to when were not playing at the focus level or maybe the energy level and the vocal level that we need to and what it looks like when we do.”
Coach continues to say that the Anteaters show traits of the Warriors’ previous opponents, using that to prepare for their two-game series.
“Each of these, it’s funny we’ve played six games but we’ve only played three teams with the new model and each have been effective in different ways.” Coach said. “Certainly, Irvine has a little bit of a combination of those teams, but its a great challenge for us and one that were looking forward to and like I said looking forward to hopefully taking another step from the last game into this weeks practice.”
The Rainbow Warriors take on the Anteaters on Friday and Saturday in Manoa — both games tip off at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.