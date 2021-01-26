Authorities identify woman who died after vehicle plunged 200 feet off Maui cliff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have identified the woman who died after her vehicle plummeted 200 feet down a cliff in Kahakuloa on Monday.
Maui police said 35-year-old Polyana De Melo, of Lahaina, was driving a Nissan sedan around noon when she drove off Kahekili Highway and over the cliff.
She was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.
Police said De Melo was not wearing a seat belt.
It is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
This is Maui’s first traffic fatality of the year, compared to two this time last year.
