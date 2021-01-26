Witness in drug case involving Katherine Kealoha’s brother is now on the run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old woman who plays a major role in the Kealoha corruption scandal is now wanted by police in connection with another crime.
According to the Honolulu CrimeStoppers page, a warrant has been issued for Tiffany Masunaga. She’s wanted for theft and computer fraud.
Masunaga is co-conspirator number 4 in the 2019 federal indictment that charged former deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her brother, Dr. Rudolph Puana, with drug crimes.
Kealoha has since made a deal and is expected to testify against her brother, a Big Island anesthesiologist and pain doctor accused of illegally distributing powerful prescription opioids as part of a large, multi-island conspiracy that started in 2012 and continued through 2018.
According federal prosecutors, Puana supplied Masunaga, an alleged drug dealer, with powerful prescription opioids.
Court records show more than 100 patches of Fentanyl were found in a home that Honolulu police raided in August 2015. Masunaga and her ex-boyfriend, HPD Officer Alan Ahn, were arrested.
Kealoha, head of the career criminal unit at the time, assigned the case to herself, despite the clear conflict of interest since it involved her brother and friend, Masunaga.
Seized text messages while Kealoha was in charge of the case show, prosecutors allege, that Kealoha intentionally sought to get Masunaga a “favorable” deal so police didn’t trace the drugs back to her brother.
“You are such a good person, now we need to vindicate you on many levels, while we have them be accountable!!!” Kealoha said, in one of the text messages to Masunaga.
Another said: “Just remember that I always got ur back, I love you and will protect you always!!!”
And when Masunaga agreed to the deal, she texted Kealoha this message: “Go TEAM!”
Kealoha responded: “GO TEAM!!! Can’t wait for this s**t to be over.”
The Puana trial is set for later this year.
Masuanaga’s latest issue stems from October 2018.
According to the Honolulu Crimestoppers webpage, Masunaga stole the wallet and cell phone of an acquaintance who was asleep in a vehicle. The website said Masunaga then took out money from the victim’s accounts.
If you know where Masunaga is, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
