Wastewater spills reported around Oahu after heavy rains subside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Torrential rain Monday led to several sewage spills around Oahu.
City officials said the Department of Environmental Services responded to at least five sanitary sewer spills. The details they provided are below:
Officials say the storm water infiltrated sewer pipes, surcharging various manholes leading to the spills.
The Department of Health said nearly 18,000 gallons of wastewater may have spilled from the Lowrey Avenue location. Affected waters include the Manoa Stream and Ala Wai Canal.
In an Aina Haina neighborhood, residents say raw sewage spilled from two manholes, and they’re now left to deal with cleaning up the sewage that backed up into their homes.
”We know that our toilet is kind of — get water coming out from the bottom of the toilet. A little bit from the shower too,” Chunyan Ma, Aina Haina resident said.
As Chunyan Ma walked down her street, sewage spilled from one of the manholes. She says it happens every time it rains heavily.
While neighbors called for help, Ma says no one from the city has come to check on them.
”It’s kind of frustrating and no one coming here and taking care of the problem,” she added.
Department of Health officials have been notified. Signs will be posted.
Officials have also posted brown water advisories for shorelines around the state. If the water is brown, they urge everyone to stay out as harmful bacteria may lead to illnesses.
