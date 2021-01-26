Forecast: Flooding possible today, drier conditions return tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system far north of the islands and a disturbance passing south of Oahu and Kauai this evening will keep moderate to breezy east to southeast winds, wet weather with heavy showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for flash flooding in the forecast through Tuesday. An elevated flash flood threat will continue across the state through Tuesday and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands. Shower coverage will diminish from east to west on Wednesday. Breezy trade winds and will focus showers over windward areas from Thursday through the weekend.
The strong and breezy winds generated locally and upwind of the islands have resulted in very rough and elevated seas and high surf along east facing shores. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in place for all near- shore marine zones through 6 pm HST Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through 6 pm HST Tuesday for the elevated surf along the east facing shores.
The NW swell will continue to trend down through the next couple of days. There is a moderate pulse from the WNW arriving Thursday. This swell will be supported by a longer period NW swell of slightly larger size, slated to peak Friday. Surf along south facing shores will trend up through midweek.
