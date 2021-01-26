Forecast: Flooding possible today, drier conditions return tomorrow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system far north of the islands and a disturbance passing south of Oahu and Kauai this evening will keep moderate to breezy east to southeast winds, wet weather with heavy showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for flash flooding in the forecast through Tuesday. An elevated flash flood threat will continue across the state through Tuesday and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands. Shower coverage will diminish from east to west on Wednesday. Breezy trade winds and will focus showers over windward areas from Thursday through the weekend.