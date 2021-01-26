Restoration work continues after vandals destroy extremely rare native plants

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The vandals who trashed a Division of Forestry and Wildlife greenhouse in Pearl City this month still have not been caught, according to the state.
At least four rare Native Hawaiian plants were further endangered when someone sliced through the shade cloth of the greenhouse and tossed hundreds of plants on the floor.
However, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the damage wasn’t as bad as originally thought. Most of the more mature plants are recovering, but 200 seedlings were lost.
“We are trying our hardest to grow as many as we can and plant them back out in the wild,” said Susan Ching, Oahu’s state botanist. “We have so much heart for this place, and for these plants are part of this place, you know, they’re found nowhere else in the world.”
Ching and her team will hike to remote locations to retrieve seeds from rare plants.
One example is the opuhea, which is found only in the wild in the Waianae Mountains.
“It’s important, just like any population, you need to have a lot of individuals to keep it healthy and viable,” said Tiffany Lum, a horticulturist caring for the plants. “If we don’t continue to restore some of these species, we may not see them anymore.”
Plans are in the works to install security camera to watch over the area.
If you have more information on the vandalism that the department believes happened late Jan. 15 or early Jan. 16, call the 24-hour DLNR tip line at (808) 634-DLNR.
