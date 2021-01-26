2 boys safe after being swept away in rain-swollen Waipahu canal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two boys who were swept away in a raging canal in Waipahu on Monday are safe.
One of the boys was rescued while the second was able to get himself to safety.
EMS officials say first responders got the call just after 4 p.m.
They were dispatched to Leonui Street alongside Honolulu police and firefighters.
One of the boys, aged 10, was rescued and treated for minor scrapes after he was pulled out of the stream.
Witnesses said a tree possibly saved the boy’s life.
“He went over there really quick and saw a kid just hanging on for dear life on that tree in the canal. So luckily that was there. If not, he would’ve been swept away,” David Sato of nearby auto body shop Westside Fender said.
A second boy who was swept away was later found unharmed and not in the water, but Sato said the technicians and towing operator at his shop kept an eye out for anyone in the canal.
“So they tied a 20 foot [rope] on both ends of the bridge and it was just like flapping in the water,” said Sato. “And they just wanted to see and make sure if anybody was coming through to let them know to catch it and pull them to safety.”
Around the same time, HFD also rescued a person who was swept into raging waters in Pauoa.
The person was reportedly standing on the side of the Pauoa stream when the current became too strong. No word of any injuries.
This story will be updated.
