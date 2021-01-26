It’s once again a winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm warning remains in effect for the summits of Hawaii Island.
Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa can expect wintry conditions into Tuesday night as low temperatures mixed with atmospheric moisture may lead to ice and snowfall accumulations of up to 6 inches, the National Weather Service says.
Web cams Tuesday morning showed a thick blanket of snow atop both Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
Monday’s severe weather brought on flooding rains to parts of Hawaii Island and Oahu, but also left behind wintry conditions near the observatories. The Mauna Kea access road is closed to visitors from the Visitor Information Station and beyond.
The winter storm warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
