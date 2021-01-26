Honolulu’s City Card program extended as funds sit unused

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several setbacks, the city is extending the City Card program into next month.
The program, formally called the Immediate Response Incentive Mastercard, gave those financially hit hard by the pandemic a preloaded debit card with $500 to purchase groceries and other essential goods at convenience stores around Oahu.
Card users now have until Feb. 15 to use the money.
The city says to date, 3,026 people have activated their cards, and 43% of users have spent the entire $500.
Leaders added that because of the program, $1.4 million has been infused into the local economy.
But the program was off to a rocky start in December, when cards were delayed in getting to those needing assistance. Once they arrived, many reported trouble activating the cards.
[Read a previous report: From delays to activation trouble, city grocery card program faces more woes]
