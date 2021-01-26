Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

Another major storm was approaching the coast with the potential to bring 10 to 15 inches (25.40 to 38.1 centimeters) of rain to central California and dump several feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada mountains over the next three days. That could lead to flash floods and debris flows — which can carry massive boulders, trees and other objects — to areas north and south of San Francisco Bay. Evacuation orders were in effect for areas of fire-scarred Santa Cruz County and evacuation warnings were issued in San Mateo County.