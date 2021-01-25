Heavy rain, threat of flash flooding into Tuesday

More wet weather is expected into Tuesday, with a continued potential for heavy showers and flash flooding as deep moisture and heavy showers move over the islands. The low-level flow will remain out of the east-southeast, with the state remaining along the northern edge of an area of deep moisture, so the flash flood watch has been extended statewide until Tuesday afternoon.
The moisture is being drawn up by a mid to upper-level trough to the west of the islands. The threat of heavy rainfall is expected to diminish from east to west on Wednesday and Wednesday night as the disturbance moves off to the west. Returning strong trade winds could still bring some occasional heavy showers for windward areas.
There’s also a winter storm warning for the summit areas of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island through Tuesday, with another foot of snow possible along with 45 mile per hour winds.
After the moisture moves away, breezy trade wind weather will prevail into the weekend, along with more stable conditions, with showers mainly for windward slopes. There could be a few more showers Friday or Friday night as a band of clouds moves through the state.
The breezy trade winds are continuing to bring in rough and elevated waves for east-facing shores, which remain under a high surf advisory. Surf along north and west shores will drop below average until the weekend. South shore surf will trend up through midweek with an out-of-season swell arriving from the Tasman Sea. Surf will drop once again during the second half of the week.
Out on the ocean, a small craft advisory remains up for all coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas.
