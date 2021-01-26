Hawaii reports 71 new COVID-19 cases; death toll from virus stands at 401

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 71 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 25,339.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 401.
That figure includes 60 COVID-19 fatalities reported Monday that occurred between August and December. Officials said a records review identified the additional deaths.
Of the 71 new cases Tuesday, 61 were on Oahu, eight were in Maui County and one was on the Big Island. There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 20,578 total cases
- 1,460 required hospitalization
- 1,200 cases in the last 14 days
- 320 deaths
- 2,129 total cases
- 94 required hospitalization
- 99 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,634 total cases
- 98 required hospitalization
- 303 cases in the last 14 days
- 24 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 178 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 10 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 689 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
