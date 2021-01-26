Flames cause $11K in damage after Hanalei structure fire

HANALEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters put out a fire at an unoccupied structure in Hanalei Monday morning.
County fire officials said firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 3 a.m. Once on scene, they found the structure fully engulfed with flames and smoke emanating.
Crews quickly got the flames under control, and the scene was cleared around 4:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $11,000.
The cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.