Suspect accused in a string of Waianae arson cases arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested an arson suspect following a string of building fires in Waianae.
Travis Kepo’o, 34, is believed to have been the man caught on surveillance videos throwing molotov cocktails, or other incendiary devices, into at least two homes.
Other cases are under investigation, though officials have not yet tied him to those fires.
Kepo’o was taken into custody Monday morning.
Both fires happened over the weekend, one at the Pokai Bay Cabanas, and another at a private home. Officials said in both cases, no one was hurt.
Last week Friday, police launched another arson case after a Waianae Mall business was targeted in a similar manner.
