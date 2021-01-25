Man dies after falling out of a pickup truck in Waimanalo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has died after falling out of the back of a pickup truck over the weekend, Honolulu police say.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say a 27-year-old Kailua man was driving south along Mahailua Street when his passenger, a 28-year-old man also from Kailua, fell out of the bed of the truck.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
Police say it does not appear that speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors.
This is Oahu’s 5th Traffic Fatality of 2021 compared to six this same time in 2020.
